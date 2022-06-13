Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status After 2022 Tony Award Win

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson as the actress and singer has officially reached EGOT status!

The beauty secured her first-ever Tony Award earlier this evening when A Strange Loop, the show she serves as a producer on, won for best musical. This Tony award was the final trophy the entertainer needed to complete her EGOT status where she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony award during her successful career. The star won her first big awards earlier in her career, nabbing an Oscar, for her role in 2007’s Dreamgirls. She’s also a two-time Grammy winner and landed her first one for her 2009 self-titled album. She then secured a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and as of tonight, she can add Tony Award winner to her lengthy resume.

The 2022 Tony Awards was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired live on CBS and Paramount+. Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson for reaching this incredible honor!

