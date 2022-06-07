Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Juelz Santana long ago staked his claim as one of the standout rappers in the mighty Dipset collective. In a recent Drink Champs episode, Mr. “Human Crack In The Flesh” stated that The LOX were a more unified group than the Harlem Diplomats, this after their highly-entertaining battle.

Juelz Santana Salutes Unity Of The Lox

Juelz Santana sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of the Drink Champs to discuss his career, his dealings with the Dipset, and the VERZUZ battle with The LOX. Considered by many to be the pinnacle of the friendly competition series, the battle came up in conversation during Santana’s visit.

“My take on that night is [The LOX] are a better group than us because they are a group [The Diplomats] is not a group,” Juelz said. “We are individual artists that came together as a collective to form what we formed, which is called Dipset.”

The talk just wasn’t about VERZUZ as Santana promoted his cannabis lifestyle brand I Can’t Feel My Face and teased that new music is on the way. He also shared that he has a script in mind for a drama and hopes to get into some meetings to see his vision come to life. Santana also discussed his previous addiction to lean and how he strictly just keeps it to the green these days.

Santana seems to be in an amazing space and there’s no doubt that he was one of the Dipset’s premier stars early on. Referring to himself as something of a studio rat, Santana says he has several projects ready to go and is always recording more. He recently appeared on Jim Jones’ Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends on the remix to the title track featuring Lil Wayne.

Check out the full Drink Champs interview below.

Photo: Getty

Juelz Santana Praises The LOX, Says They’re A Better Group Than Dipset was originally published on hiphopwired.com