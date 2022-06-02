News You Can’t Use: Who Came Up With All These ‘National Days’ That Make No Sense?! [WATCH]

With so much going on in the news, Special K brings you that news that has nothing to do with anything going on, but today he raises a very valid question, “why are there so many random ‘national ____’ days’ that make absolutely no sense?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Special K has a theory, and he claims you “can’t leave white people alone too long to come up with ideas. Because when they’re left alone to their own devices, they come up with things that just waste everybody’s time and they just do too damn much. You might be saying, What am I talking about? I’m not talking about nothing that’s in the news recently, anything like that? I’m talking about they come up with days!” From national handcuff day, national sword swallowers day, we just scratch our heads and say, who came up with these??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Catch the entire breakdown of all the News You Can’t Use with Special K on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE