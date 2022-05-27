Southern Hospitality: Twitter Reacts To Epic Verzuz Battle Between 8 Ball & MJG & UGK

Last night (May 26) in Atlanta, Georgia, two of the most iconic rap duos in hip hop history finally met in an epic Verzuz battle.

After Onyx and Cypress Hill went head to head during a Triller Fight Night on May 14, Verzuz returned as fans got to witness Memphis legends 8 Ball & MJG take on Houston legends UGK (RIP Pimp C). Over 80,000 people tuned in to see the giants go at it in a battle of their hits including the likes of Snoop Dogg, DJ Scratch, Slim Thug, Jermaine Dupri and Fat Joe.

No one left disappointed. The two heavyweight groups traded classic Southern rap tracks that had everyone watching feeling very nostalgic. Songs like 8 Ball & MJG’s ‘Don’t Make Me’ and UGK’s ‘Int’l Player’s Anthem’ (which seen Big Boi make a surprise appearance to perform his verse) were the epitome of what the battle was, a celebration of real hip hop.

The night included a moment of silence for the lives lost in the Uvalde, Robb Elementary School shooting earlier this week. Pimp C was showered with love the whole night. Bun B not only performed UGK hits, but he also went into his solo bag to bring out more hits. On top of Big Boi, Twista, Sleepy Brown, David Banner and Jazzy Phae also made appearances. We even got to see 8 Ball call out fellow rapper and ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ cohost Gillie Da Kid about a story he got wrong involving Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince and the late DJ Screw.

It was an action-packed night indeed. As with every Verzuz battle, fans were quick to share their thoughts about the gigantic matchup. A lot of viewers applauded the legendary rappers for their longevity, their contributions to the culture and the timelessness of their music.

Everyone who watched weren’t all the way happy though. Some people noted how they felt like the battle should’ve taken place in another city due to the fact that the crowd was not as engaged as they felt like they should’ve been. You can watch the battle here if you missed it last night and judge for yourself.

Who do you think won the Verzuz? What was your favorite one so far? Who would you want to see battle each other next? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Southern Hospitality: Twitter Reacts To Epic Verzuz Battle Between 8 Ball & MJG & UGK was originally published on globalgrind.com