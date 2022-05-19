Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Secrets out the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook said that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Not too long after, the source reported with an updated posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

SEE: Rihanna Announces That Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Are Launching In Africa

SEE: Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Married!? The Couple Wears Matching ‘Marry Me’ & ‘I Do’ Grills In New Video [WATCH]

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy she was dripped in designer but even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower. Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

3 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! was originally published on rnbphilly.com