Secrets out the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.
The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook said that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Not too long after, the source reported with an updated posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”
SEE: Rihanna Announces That Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Are Launching In Africa
SEE: Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Married!? The Couple Wears Matching ‘Marry Me’ & ‘I Do’ Grills In New Video [WATCH]
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! was originally published on rnbphilly.com