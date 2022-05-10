Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B was spotted out in NYC on Mother’s Day leaving Carbone for a special Mother’s Day dinner with her hubby, Offset, when she was approached by TMZ and asked about advice for mothers, including words of wisdom for mommy-to-be Rihanna.

According to the blog, the rapper said that “motherhood is something that comes pretty naturally,” and that she thinks the same will happen for Rih Rih when the baby comes.

Cardi is certainly enjoying motherhood and took to Instagram to show photos and videos from her lavish Mother’s Day with her family. For her special day, the beauty wore a curve-hugging pink dress which she paired with neon green boots and matching sunnies. She wore her hair in big, fluffy curls and was all smiles as she posed with her husband Offset, daughter Kulture Kiari and son Wave Set Cephus. She even shared photos of some of her Mother’s Day gifts, including flowers, a Chanel bag, and a blinged-out watch from Audemars Piaget.

“Beautiful chaos Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts .Thank you @hennessycarolina for my flowers & LV gift ,” she captioned the post. Check out the photo set below.

Motherhood looks good on Cardi!

Cardi B Shares Advice For Mommy-To-Be Rihanna On Mother’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com