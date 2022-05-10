Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After getting a preview last month at the upcoming inaugural season of Love & Marriage: DC, OWN has now debuted a super trailer that’s chock-full of drama to be expected in the premiere episode this weekend.

SEE: RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Makes Her Reality TV Return With OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: DC‘

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we discovered back in February, the show will follow Monique Samuels and her husband Chris as they transition from The Real Housewives of Potomac fame. The power couple will be joined by Erana and Jamie Tyler plus our very own DJ QuickSilva and his bombshell wife Ashley. All three pairings will come with their own individual trials and tribulations, so be sure to tune in to see how it all goes down!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the full-length super trailer for Love & Marriage: DC, premiering this Saturday (May 14) at 9 PM/8C on OWN:

LATEST POSTS:

9 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WATCH: OWN Debuts Super Trailer For ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com