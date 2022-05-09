Jamaican Cosplayer Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Jafaking Foolery In Interview With Ziwe

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Every family has a black sheep, and Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, fits that definition.

The Jamaican cosplayer, aka Shabba Hanks, doubled down on his cultural appropriation of Jamaican culture and clapped back at “social justice warriors” who called him out for it during an interview with Ziwe Fumudoh on her Showtime show. Fumudoh, who has gained popularity for her satirical style of putting her guests on the hot seat, shared a clip of her latest sit down featuring Hanks.

“I asked Chet Hanks if he wanted to apologize to any marginalized communities,” Ziwe wrote in the caption featuring the video clip.

Ziwe specifically focused on the backlash Hanks was understandably receiving for his use of Patiois. “Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to? I don’t know, maybe the Patois community?” she asked Hanks.

As expected, Hanks defended his use of Patois, “Nah. I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive, so I don’t.”

Ziwe continued to push, asking sarcastically, “You don’t see it as cultural appropriation? You see it as like a celebration of culture. And then it’s like social justice warriors can go kick rocks?”

Hanks didn’t back down, saying, “No, I 100% agree. Social justice warriors can kick rocks.”

How Hanks even ended up on the show is a story in itself. ET Online reports that Tom Hanks’ embarrassing son was initially supposed to join Ziwe on Baited With Ziwe, her Instagram Live show. The “actor” now “fitness guru” eventually wound up on the Showtime show to speak about his new fitness app because someone pulled out last minute.

“He randomly texted me, like, congratulating me on my work, and then I asked him, like, ‘Oh hey, do you wanna do the show?’” she said.

Ziwe also revealed that she wanted Hanks to be on her show for a long time.

“I was so delighted. He had been someone who I thought would be an iconic guest for years, and I think that interview was an iconic interview,” Ziwe revealed to ET Online.

We just want him to go away.

