Wendy Williams Says Her Show Will Be Returning!

The Wendy Williams updates have surely been a series of back and forth information, but it seems we have another one.

Caught by a TMZ reporter, Wendy Williams confirmed her show would be returning. She even revealed the exact month of when she will possibly be back on her daytime show.

Most recently we were under the impression that Sherri Shepherd’s show would be taking over the same slot as the Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy was asked “when can we see you back? You look so healthy!” The 57-year-old replied with a smile, “The Wendy Williams show lives forever.” When Wendy was asked if she will be back in September, she replied, “yes!”

Despite conflicting information, we wish Wendy the best in her professional career and medical health.

