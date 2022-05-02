Pistol Pete: Pete Davidson Jabs At Kanye West At Netflix Is A Joke Appearance

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Pete Davidson has apparently broken his silence on all things Ye FKA Kanye West, opting to address all of the smoke via a recent appearance onstage. During his set. Davidson threw some light jabs at Kim Kardashian’s ex and promptly kept it moving.

Variety reports that during Davidson’s set at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, the overall tension between Yeezy and the man he infamously dubbed “Skete” was lightly discussed. Davidson didn’t take the lowest road but didn’t exactly shy away either.

From Variety:

At his stop at the Netflix is a Joke festival this week, Davidson spoke publicly about the situation, poking fun at West’s behavior towards him. That included an alleged incident where West attempted to spread rumors that Davidson had contracted AIDS. “I had an AIDS scare this year,” Davidson said early in his set, going on to joke that since West is a “genius,” he went to his doctor for a check-up.

Davidson told jokes about West’s controversial and very public harassment of Kardashian, which included sending her a truck full of roses. Davidson likened the situation to the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which starred Robin Williams as a man who tried to spend more time with his children by posing as a housekeeper in his ex-wife’s home.

“Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?” Davidson said.

Again, these are lighter jabs than one could expect considering how pointed Ye’s barbs have been in the past few months. Hopefully, this doesn’t escalate any further.

Photo: Getty

