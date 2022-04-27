Morris Brown College Regains Full Accreditation After 20 Years

“Morris Brown College just made history,” President, Dr. Kevin James, told AJC. “We’re excited about it. A lot of people had written us off. But due to a lot of hard work and dedication, we were able to regain our accreditation.”

Lacking accreditation affected the college’s enrollment where it went from a peak of 2,700 to 42 students in 2019.

“I am honored to lead this great institution,” said the President. “Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hardworking and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation. Morris Brown offers a unique, affordable, and quality education that prepares students for success. This was truly The Hard Reset. This is just the beginning!”

“Morris Brown College is unique to the Atlanta experience when we talk about historically Black colleges and universities,” Maurice Hobson, a civil rights and Atlanta scholar told news sources. “Morris Brown College was the first college in the state of Georgia that was owned and operated purely and solely by Black people.”

Morris Brown was founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church and is the first educational institution in Georgia to be owned and operated entirely by African Americans. The university is a private liberal arts college focusing on leadership, management, entrepreneurship, and technology.

The HBCU has a news conference planned for Thursday to formally announce the reaccreditation.

