Madam VP Kamala Harris To Give Commencement Speech At HBCU Tennessee State University

Since taking office last year as Vice President Of The United States, Kamala Harris has been using her time to make real change for not only the Black community but our nation as a whole.

She’ll soon be sharing her knowledge on politics, policy and personal endeavors as a woman of color when she takes the stage at Tennessee State University on May 7 to deliver the commencement speech for roughly 900 graduates.

As TSU confirmed on Instagram in the post seen above, Harris will also be joined on the bill by Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin. Madam VP’s address will be extra special though being that she’s the first vice president to not only graduate from a HBCU — Howard University Class of 1986! — but also speak at a graduation for a HBCU. She’s expected to primarily address the Biden Administration’s commitment of $5.8 billion in federal funding to Black colleges.

The decision to have Harris speak, aside from the prestige of being addressed by a standing Vice President, comes as no surprise being that TSU president Dr. Glenda Glover is vice chair of Biden’s HBCU Board of Advisors. Another topic that is sure to be brought up is the conversation surrounding student loan debt, especially following recent news that President Biden is forgiving 40,000 borrowers with 3.6 million more on the queue as well.

For those wondering, COVID-19 protocols will be enforced for both the Graduate commencement and Undergraduate commencement ceremonies at Tennessee State University.

Anyone interesting in tuning in from home can view both ceremonies when they stream live online beginning on the day of both events, starting with Graduates on May 6 at 5:00 PM CDT and Undergraduates on May 7 at 9:00 AM CDT.

