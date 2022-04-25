About Damn Time: Lizzo Announces The Special Tour With Support From Latto

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo announces The Special Tour. Lizzo is fresh off the release of her anthemic new single “About Damn Time,” and she is ready to take center stage once again.
The superstar talent launches into her next era. The Special Tour will also feature support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto during her North American arena dates. The tour produced by Live Nation will begin September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops in major cities across the US.
American Express card members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10pm local time. Lizzo has been a longtime partner of American Express, celebrating Pride with the brand in June 2019 and closing out the 2021 season of American Express UNSTAGED with an epic performance for card members in Miami last December.
Fans, who are not American Express card members, can pre-save or pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming album Specialto receive early access to purchase tour tickets. The tickets will be available on Friday, April 29th at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.
T-Mobile is teaming up with Lizzo as the official wireless partner for The Special Tour. T-Mobile customers will have access to stage-front pit and lower bowl tickets at each US tour stop, even the sold-out shows.
Lizzo’s album Special drops July 15th. In the meantime, she has been making her network television rounds, appearing on SNL, NBC’s The Today Show, and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. She is also currently on Amazon Prime Video’s number one reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.
We also recently reported that the superstar singer recently added “fashion entrepreneur” to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY.
Be sure to grab tickets to Lizzo’s The Special Tour April 29, 2022 here.
Check out the tour dates to see when Lizzo will be headed to your city:
The Special Tour – North America 2022
September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
