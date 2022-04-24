Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her best assets today when she bared all in a sexy Instagram post, and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the 33-year-old “Rumors” singer posted a photo of herself in purple cutout swim suit from her shapeware brand, Yitty, that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with matching purple hair which she wore in a wavy style and added purple eye shadow to her eyelids to set the monochromatic look off right. To complement the sultry look, she blinged out jewelry, long stiletto nails and pink lip gloss to give us extra glam.

SHOULD I DO A SWIMLINE ??? “YALL… @yitty surprised me w a early B-day gift…….. A CUSTOM YITTY SWIMSUITSHOULD I DO A SWIMLINE ??? #YITTYSWIM ???” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She then shared another sexy photo for her 12 million Instagram followers, this time showing off the look in a different angle. “I feel like I’m posting a lot but idc I’m fine asl @yitty,”she captioned this set. Check it out below.

“MARRY ME PLEASE ,” one of the singer’s millions of Instagram followers commented on the stunning photo while another said “Ma’am please do not chill ever!! ” and another wrote, “Lizzooooo!!! My Gawd!! .”

Looks like we all want Yitty swimwear this summer!

Lizzo Takes To Instagram To Rock A Purple Cut Out Swimsuit To Perfection