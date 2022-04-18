Gary’s Tea: Is T.I. The New Richard Pryor Of Comedy? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Garcelle Beauvais is slipping all the tea about her past relationships in her new memoir. She opened up about when she found out Will and Jada Pinkett Smith got serious. She heard from his oldest son Trey. Then she opened up about dating Michael Jordan but then ruined her chance with him. In other news, T.I. is doing better in the comedy world and Gary says people are beginning to compare him to the greats.

Hear these stories and more in the tea.

