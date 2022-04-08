Hot Spot: The Weeknd Becomes First Black Singer With 3 Diamond Records + Replaces Kanye West At Coachella

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd is now the first-ever Black singer to count three individual diamond records. “Blinding Lights”, “Starboy”, and “The Hills” are the three singles to get over the threshold. According to Billboard, “diamond certification means a song moved 10 million units, with one equivalent song unit equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.” He is also scheduled to replace Kanye West at Coachella making $8 million. Hear about this and more in the Hot Spot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE