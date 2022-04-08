En Vogue’s Cindy Herron Files For Divorce From Husband Ex-MLB Player Glenn Braggs

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cindy Herron, an original member of the R&B group En Vogue just filed for divorce from her husband, former MLB player Glenn Braggs. The couple got married in 1993 and were married for 29 years. According to The Blast, the singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles for “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

The courple share four children, sons Donovan Andrew Braggs, 28, and Solomon Braggs, and daughters Jordan Braggs, 23, and Natalia Braggs, 22.

En Vogue is going on tour with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and singer-songwriter Rick Astley on the 2022 MixTape arena tour, which will make several stops in California.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

Glenn Braggs is known for breaking a bat during a swing in the 1990 World Series and currently works in real estate in Los Angeles according to reports.

