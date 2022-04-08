Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today (April 7) is Opening Day for Major League Baseball and as baseball fans rejoice and pray that their team gets to the World Series come October, sneakerheads are patiently waiting on those Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows to drop come next week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Slated to release on April 15 (Jackie Robinson Day), the highly coveted Dunks that are draped in Brooklyn Dodger colors are already considered grail status by many a sneakerhead and even more Brooklynites (including this one here). Retailing for $110, the sneakers feature all kinds of slick and creative design features including Jackie Robinson’s number 42 on the heels, baseball stitching on the laces, and the quote “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being” etched all over the base and in the insoles.

Needless to say, Nike really hit it out of the park with this one. No word on stock numbers or even where these will be available, but best believe they’ll be a tough out and resale will be at least triple the retail price or more depending on how limited these are.

Check out the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck when this drops next week.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE:

6 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” Set To Drop April 15 was originally published on hiphopwired.com