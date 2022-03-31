The Girls Are Fighting In The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Trailer [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The housewives of Atlanta are back and they’re fighting in season 14’s trailer. There are many new changes with Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey leaving the franchise and Marlo Hampton finally getting her peach. In addition to those changes, Shereé Whitfield returns and Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman joins the cast. Though the cast has many changes, the girls are still bringing the drama.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the trailer, there are moments from the season where we will see the launch of SHE By Shereè, a Kandi versus Marlo fight, Marlo’s relationship with her nephews, and cameos from familiar faces like Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband. Bravo says that Monyetta Shaw will also appear as a friend of the show.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The Bravo Franchise! [WATCH]

SEE: Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’

9 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE