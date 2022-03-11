Gary’s Tea: Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Speaks On Jussie Smollett + Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]

CLOSE
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett received his sentencing for his “hate crime” that took place in 2019. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to the police. Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot made a statement about Smollett saying that making false claims and allegations will not be tolerated.
Also, Gary talks about the rumors of The Real being canceled.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
More From Rickey Smiley Show