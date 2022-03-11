Gary’s Tea: Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Speaks On Jussie Smollett + Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett received his sentencing for his “hate crime” that took place in 2019. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to the police. Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot made a statement about Smollett saying that making false claims and allegations will not be tolerated.

Also, Gary talks about the rumors of The Real being canceled.