Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Smokey Robinson Receives Mixed Emotions About Saying He ‘Resents’ Being Called ‘African American’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Keep Memory Alive 25th Annual Power of Love Gala

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The Motown legend is receiving mixed reactions to his comments saying that he resents being called African-American and would rather be called Black.
It started with his poem “A Black American” that he performed 18 years ago at “Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry” that discussed racial identity that sparked the conversation in current times.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a virtual interview last month on “The View” he opened up with the poem that “turned into an animation by a teacher trying to educate his students about the Black experience during Black History Month.” He then began speaking on what it meant to him to be Black.

“I resent being called African American because Black people have contributed so much to the development of the United States of America,” he said. “I think that when you do that, you’re disclaiming all the things, the contributions that Black people have made to America.”

“You see, I consider myself to be a Black American, and I enjoy being called Black, and Black has been so negativized as a color down throughout history by those who wanted to negativize it. And so, it spilled over into the Black community and to the Black people. And even Black people back in the day calling each other Black was a sign for a fight,” he continued. “I resent being called African American because Black people have contributed so much to the development of the United States of America. The wonderful Black American who served in the armed forces and gave their lives in all the wars. They did not do that for Timbuktu or Capetown, or Kenya. They did that for Louisiana and Mississippi and Texas and Virginia. Okay? So that’s how I feel about it.”

Some viewers felt that his philosophy was confusing and he received backlash for his comments.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Some agreed with him and felt that what he said was correct.

 

Watch the interview and gauge your opinion on the topic below.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

READ MORE:

Here Are 5 Black Women Who Made History This Year!
5 photos
 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

African American , black , smokey robinson

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close