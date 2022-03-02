Arts & Entertainment
Kanye Drops Music Video Burying Pete Davidson Alive Minutes After Kim Kardashian Is Granted Single Status

In what could be his final attempt to stick it to ex-wife Kim Kardashian for moving on and starting a new relationship with actor Pete Davidson, Kanye West has just dropped a new video for his latest single, “Eazy.”

However, the circumstances surrounding the drop are a little too eerie given that it was released just minutes after news spread that Kim was officially granted legal status. Oh, and it features him burying alive a claymation version of the man that he now disrespectfully refers to as “Skete.”

Finding an even bigger way to top his already childish antics over the past few months, Kanye premiered the video on his highly-unpredictable Instagram account just a few hours ago. He followed up with a move that he’s been doing a lot lately by clearing out all of his other posts so the focus is on the “Eazy” vid.

As many who’ve heard the song before, it includes the controversial line, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” It would now appear that he was dead set on following through on the promise, at least in visual form. At first Ye is seen, also as a claymation figure, dragging a tied-up body with a bag over it before revealing Davidson’s head buried from the neck down. Kanye then oddly enough pours flower seeds on his head, which some have alluded to referencing the now-infamous truck of roses that he parked outside of Kim’s house on Valentine’s Day last month.

The video ends with the note, “”EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER,” followed by “EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO” before finally ending with the words “JK HE’S FINE.” It appears his new Kim K clone Chaney Jones found it amusing, with her commenting on the post by writing “Insaneeeee.”

Watch the video for “Eazy” by Kanye West featuring The Game below, and let us know if you think he went too far or if it’s just all in sadistic fun:

 

 

 

[caption id="attachment_1128493" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] On Saturday (Feb. 12), Kanye West found it necessary to tell the world that longtime collaborator Kid Cudi would not be appearing on DONDA 2. Apparently, the reason for Cudder’s exile is his friendship with SNL‘s Pete Davidson, aka Ye’s ex-wife’s new boyfriend. Yeezy took to IG to make the announcement because that was the most immature thing to do. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on DONDA because he’s friends with you know who,” posted West, with most everyone figuring it was the Davidson connection that drew his ire. https://twitter.com/raptvcom/status/1492608779388604416 However, Ye deleted his message pretty much as soon Cudi responded in kind, by calling him a dinosaur, saying he’s been the best thing on his albums and relaying that he’ll be praying for him. Can you really be mad at Cudi taking the petty road since he has always praised West only to get sh*t on? We would love to be a fly on the wall the next time Cudi and Big Sean link up. https://twitter.com/ffsronitt/status/1492836272481583105 Cudi seems to be over it—adding that they had discussed the situation a couple of weeks ago, privately. https://twitter.com/KidCudi/status/1492619339878440961 And it’s not like Cudi suddenly has become friends with Davidson. Back in 2019, news was made when Ye, Cudi, actor Timothee Chamaleet and Cudi were spotted having dinner together to celebrate Cudder’s born day. And the gossip pages got more fodder a little over a month later by noting that it was Davidson who picked up the tab. Also worth noting is that Cudi was not on board with Ye’s Trump support. But seriously, someone take Ye’s phone—he’s no resorted to posting memes on IG. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ6J0OpLlfS/ This news comes after Ye came for Billie Eilish for allegedly dissing his buddy La Flame, which she quickly denied, by the way. The entire thing regarding Cudi is rather ridiculous, and the Twitter delegation is going in on the shenanigans. https://twitter.com/brollasuite/status/1492825510606516229 Peep more reactions to Ye being a bitter and obsessed headass—it’s the overwhelming consensus—in the gallery. https://twitter.com/kirawontmiss/status/1492740478780854274

Kanye Drops Music Video Burying Pete Davidson Alive Minutes After Kim Kardashian Is Granted Single Status  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

