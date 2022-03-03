Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian’s request to be a single woman has officially been granted by a judge.

If you remember, back in December, Kim asked the judge to restore her single status when she stated in docs, “I very much desire to be divorced.” She also said she’d asked Kanye to keep their divorce private, which he hadn’t, and his social media posts had caused “emotional distress.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She will officially be known by Kim Kardashian-no more West. Kim was in court via video call while Kanye did not show up.

While Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring her single status he had 3 conditions; two of which the judge denied.

Any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies (judge granted this).

Kim would not be able to transfer any assets she had in trust (denied).

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

If Kim remarries she would waive the ‘marital privilege’ meaning the new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her (denied).

Towards the end of the hearing, Kim had to answer a series of questions, known as the “prove up” which included, “Are there problems in your relationship?” and “Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?” To both questions, Kim answered “yes”.

It seems like the KimYe era is officially over.

SEE: Kim Kardashian Asks Judge To Declare Her Single, Says Ye’s Social Media Is Causing Her Distress

SEE: Kanye Drops Music Video Burying Pete Davidson Alive Minutes After Kim Kardashian Is Granted Single Status

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

7 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Say Goodbye to KimYe, Kim Kardashian Officially & Legally A Single Woman was originally published on wrnbhd2.com