LeBron James Family Foundation Teams Up With Old El Paso To Support Underserved Families

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Through his philanthropic initiatives, athlete and activist LeBron James has evolved into a pillar within the city of Akron. The hometown hero is expanding his efforts to support those in need through a partnership with Old El Paso.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has teamed up with the food brand to open a one-of-a-kind restaurant dubbed The Taco Shop by Old El Paso. Rooted in community, the eatery will go beyond serving meals and offer family-centered programming for the I Promise School. The taco shop—which will be nestled inside of the LJFF’s House Three Thirty community complex—will provide job opportunities for scholars and their loved ones. The menu items are inspired by taco dishes crafted by James and his family during their viral Taco Tuesday chronicles.

James says the mission behind the restaurant is to emphasize the importance of bringing families together and to continue to provide resources for the underserved. “Opening our own restaurant is a whole new territory for my Foundation that I’m really excited about,” James shared in a statement. “What started as a weekly taco night for families living in our I PROMISE Village has grown into so much more with The Taco Shop by Old El Paso. It’s incredible to now have a space where families can come together and share a meal while students and families also have the opportunity to gain important job training. We can’t wait for these doors to open to the community.”

The taco shop is slated to officially open its doors in 2023.

News about the LeBron James Family Foundation and Old El Paso’s project comes after the nonprofit teamed up with Crypto.com for the development of a program designed to teach youth about blockchain technologies.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James Leads Initiative Centered On Teaching Youth About Cryptocurrency

NBA Star Russell Westbrook To Open Schools In Los Angeles

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 1. Malcolm On Peace & Freedom Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Malcolm X On Patriotism Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Malcolm On Love, Understanding And Unity Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Malcolm X On Truth & Justice Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. By Any Means Necessary Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Malcolm X On Capitalism Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Malcolm X On The Media Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Malcolm On Reading Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Malcolm On Human Rights Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Malcolm On Being Influenced By The Media Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Malcolm On Struggling Against Biased Depictions Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today [caption id="attachment_4155621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, 2022 — Fifty-seven years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures. His quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words each day. Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing. More: 20 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know Malcolm's work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm's efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations. Whether you know his work from reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm's lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities. The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself. His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard. "Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results," Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964. He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam. Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News, he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders. While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come. Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

LeBron James Family Foundation Teams Up With Old El Paso To Support Underserved Families was originally published on newsone.com