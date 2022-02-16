Ciara And Russell Wilson Left The Building As Soon As Baby Daddy Future Walked In

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are not buddy-buddy with Future, who hasn’t had many nice things to say since they got together. It looks like not much has changed.

Ciara and Wilson were enjoying themselves at Drake’s concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood during Super Bowl weekend when they abruptly exited the show. They decided to leave once Future was making his way to the stage. Unbeknownst to anyone, Future was Drizzy’s surprise guest. Cameras caught the couple quickly hopping into their ride and taking off as Drake called the Atlanta rapper his “favorite person to share the stage with.” He went on to perform “F*** Up Some Commas” and their collab “Life Is Good.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ciara and Future broke up back in 2014, after being engaged for two years. Their breakup was allegedly due to infidelity on his end. Their son, Future Zahir, is now seven-years-old.

Future is known not to be very fond of his exes. After he and Ciara parted ways, he had no problem bashing her on social media and in radio interviews. He called her a “controlling b****” and said he didn’t get to see their son as much as he wanted to.

“I gotta go through lawyers to see baby future…the fuckery for 15k a month,” he tweeted.

This led to her suing him for $15 million for defamation in 2016. He then clapped back with a countersuit. Future later dropped his countersuit once Ciara was denied sole custody, giving him joint custody.

Ciara isn’t the only one who he has badmouthed. On the “Maybach” track with 42 Dugg he took a jab at Lori Harvey when he said “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” The mothers of one of his children, Brittni Mealy, even accused him of texting their eight-year-old son “Your mother is a hoe!”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

LATEST POSTS:

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE