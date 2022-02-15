Kardashian Love: Pete Davidson Sends Khloé Kardashian A Bouquet Of Roses for Valentine’s Day, Kanye Sends Kim A Truckload

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

For many couples, Valentine’s Day was a celebration of love, or, at the very least, entanglement. From new couples to decades-long married folk to everything outside and in between, lovers exchanged gifts and affection, because the holiday may be the result of capitalism tugging at our heartstrings—but it’s also pretty fun, cute and romantic.

Kim Kardashian and her rumored boo Pete Davidson are no exception when it comes to mushy couples enjoying the festivities. Not only did Davidson treat Kim “to an intimate Valentine’s Day surprise that was filled with all of her “favorite things,” according to Page Six, but he even sent Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, a gorgeous bouquet of pink roses to commemorate the occasion.

“The sweetest! Thank you Pete,” Khloé wrote in a caption accompanied by her Instagram Story’s photo of the flowers.

Khloé — who is single after dumping Tristan Thompson — has spent a fair amount of time with Davidson, 28, and presumably has grown close to him. She even joined Davidson and Kim on a date night to an escape room.

“She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” a source exclusively told us of Khloé’s feelings about Davidson.

A separate source close to the family confirmed Khloé “loves” that Davidson is dating Kim, 41, and that the former E! reality star and the “King of Staten Island” actor “get along great.”

“She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” the second insider reiterated. “We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides.”

Ahh, love. So everyone enjoyed their holiday and all was right in the Kardashian world—until *cue ominous music* Kanye West brought more stalker vibes to the Valentine’s Day chat.

While Kim was enjoying being spoiled by the new man in her life, Ye was having a truckload of roses sent to his estranged wife as his latest grand gesture in his campaign to win her back.

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” Kanye kaptioned…sorry, captioned his Instagram post featuring a photo of the roses and the truck, which had the same words plastered on the side of it.

Anyway, we won’t get too deep into how low-key scary Kanye’s obsession is with winning back a woman who has made it so abundantly clear that she no longer wants him—we’ll just say a happy belated Valentine’s Day to all the lovers out there and move on.

Love is a blessing, good people—hold tight to it while you have it. (But please learn to let it go when it’s gone.)

