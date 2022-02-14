Sha’Carri Richardson Questions Olympics After Russian Skater is Cleared, Despite Positive Doping Test

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. track and field star sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson questioned how Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, was cleared to compete after a failed drug test while she on the other hand could not represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana.

RELATED: Does Sha’Carri Richardson Have A Real Issue With Jamaicans?

Sha’Carri qualified to represent Team USA in Tokyo after posting the fastest time (10.86 seconds) in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Richardson responded to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision for allowing Kamila Valieva to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Beijing Games after she tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine.

Sha’Carri in a tweet said, “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3,” Richardson wrote on social media. “The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For those who don’t know, trimetazidine is a drug used to treat angina and other heart-related conditions. Many athletes have been found to use it as it works to increase the blood flow to the heart and limit rapid swings in blood pressure. Not only is this drug not approved in the United States, but it’s also been listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) as a prohibited substance since 2014. Trimetazidine is in fact illegal for athletes to use both in-and out-of-competition.

Richardson said she used marijuana to cope with the news of finding out her mother passed while at the Olympic trials. Sha’Carri was then banned. The 30-day suspension prevented her from competing in the 100 meters at the Olympics in Tokyo, where she was expected to vie for the gold medal.

Sha’Carri’s use of marijuana was used for emotional stability whereas Valieva’s use of trimetazidine is hinted as being used for athletic performance.

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the team event last week, and the International Olympic Committee said there would be no medal ceremony.

The court said Valieva, who is 15 years old, is a “protected person” and therefore has different rules than adult athletes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sarah Hirshland, the CEO for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, released a statement saying the organization was “disappointed by the message this decision sends” in regard to the ruling by CAS:

LATEST POSTS:

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sha’Carri Richardson Questions Olympics After Russian Skater is Cleared, Despite Positive Doping Test was originally published on wrnbhd2.com