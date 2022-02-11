Maxwell Talks Going On Tour With Joe & Anthony Hamilton, New Music & His Lasting Legacy [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to soul music, things don’t get much smoother than veteran crooner Maxwell.

On the brink of his new album and tour alongside fellow R&B veterans Anthony Hamilton and Joe, we caught up with the Urban Hang Suite singer to discuss everything he has in store for us in 2022.

On his new album, blacksummers’NIGHT, Maxwell completes a 13-year trilogy series that he started back in 2009 with BLACKsummers’night and followed up in 2016 with its sequel, blackSUMMERS’night. He describes the new project as “R&B all night,” and the accompanying tour is set to be a treat for fans of his music and the genre of R&B in general. “This was more than just me,” he told the RSMS crew in regards to how he wants his legacy to be remembered, adding, “this was about a tradition; this was about paying homage to the ancestors.”

Listen to our full interview with R&B king Maxwell below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

