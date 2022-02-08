Fade: Kanye West Scrubs Instagram Of All Posts About Kim Kardashian & Their Kids

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The saga between Kanye West and his estranged wife continues. He has scrubbed Instagram after making his private conversations on Kim Kardashian public on social media.

As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native has apparently given more thought to his recent tactics. It seems he has purposely deleted all posts regarding his very tense relationship with his soon to be his ex-wife from his Instagram account. On Sunday, February 6 the “All Of The Lights” rapper posted a screenshot of a text conversation looking to get in contact with Kim. “Send me Kim’s number” the exchange read. His caption alleged that she thought he wanted bodily harm done to her. “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her,” West wrote. “So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing. Now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with Black men’s lives, whether it’s getting them free or getting them locked up. I’m not playing about my Black children anymore.”

In a follow-up post, he shared a screenshot where he says he was chatting with Kim’s cousin who at first agrees with his opinion of keeping his daughter North off TikTok but things go left when she brings up his sneaker line. “This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok, then proceeded to ask me for some Yeezys. Afterward, her other cousin Kara called me saying she agreed with me then said she would speak out publicly, which she never did, then she suggested I take my medication,” he wrote. “My dad didn’t have money or a public voice when my mom destroyed me and his relationship. I do this for every parent on either side whose kids’ futures are being one-sidedly controlled. I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called erratic. I gave that family the culture. If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me, I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”

Kim responded directly to the accusations via a statement released on social media. “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”. The couple married in May of 2014 and have four children together. They would end up filing for divorce February of 2021.

