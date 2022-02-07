Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats! Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott are parents for the second time!

Kylie gave birth to their bundle of joy on 2.2.22 and many are saying that the newly born has a lucky birthday!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The rapper the influencer also parent their 4-year-old daughter Stormi. In the black-and-white shared photo of their newborn, Stormi is photographed holding her new sibling’s tiny hand.

She revealed the birth date in the caption as February 2, 2022, while seemingly confirming she had a boy with a blue heart emoji.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE: ‘W Magazine’ Apparently Scrambling To Stop Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Cover

SEE: Petition Calling For Travis Scott To Be Reinstated As Coachella Headliner Removed For “Fraudulent Activity”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby with Travis Scott-2.2.22 [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com