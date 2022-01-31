Petition Calling For Travis Scott To Be Reinstated As Coachella Headliner Removed For “Fraudulent Activity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nice try, but this petition calling for Travis Scott to be allowed to touch the Coachella stage this year turned out to be a pure jig.

Per Buzzfeed News, a fan-made Change.org petition was removed by the website after learning that 60,000 of the signatures it acquired were fugazi. On January 26, multiple outlets reported on the petition garnering attention before the website took action after noticing the number of signatures declined overnight from over 70,000 to barely reaching 5,000 on January 27.

Scott’s fans, the “ragers,” also noticed the drop, one of them pondered in the comment section under the petition, “Why the signs keep going down wtf going on here @change.org.” The website didn’t respond to the fan but responded to Buzzfeed News in a statement, confirming it took down the petition due to “fraudulent activity.”

Per Buzzfeed News:

This petition was removed from Change.org due to violations of our Community Guidelines. The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition.

We are deeply committed to the experience of our users, which means prioritizing accuracy, and finding and eliminating fraud. We have a range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity.

Scott has kept a relatively low profile following the tragic events at his 2021 Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead and numerous injured. The fallout was immediate and still being felt, with Scott being removed from several music festivals, including Coachella, and slapped with a $10 billion lawsuit.

Still, Scott’s fans continue to hold onto hope, believing that embattled rapper Kanye West who took Scott’s place on the 2022 Coachella lineup, will bring out Houston native. Based on West’s track record and working with “canceled” music acts like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, it would be a safe bet that the DONDA crafter does indeed allow Scott to share the stage with him.

We shall see, but chances remain high that Travis Scott and his autotuned voice won’t be present at Coachella 2022.

—

Photo: Rick Kern / Getty

Petition Calling For Travis Scott To Be Reinstated As Coachella Headliner Removed For “Fraudulent Activity” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: