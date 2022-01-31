Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart announced they are expecting a child together! The two jointly posted an Instagram photo making hearts with their hands holding Judy’s stomach with the caption “We are EXTENDING the family.”

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces Her Official Wedding Date With Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The couple recently got engaged last September when Judy popped the question at Brat’s surprise “Coming To America” themed birthday party on their WE tv reality show. The rapper shared that her partner didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats.

The two are planning to get married on February 22, 2022. Congrats to Brat & Judy!

SEE: Da Brat Receives Legacy Award At The Pure Heat Community Festival During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend [PHOTOS]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE