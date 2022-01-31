2019 Miss USA And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30 From Suspected Suicide, Family Expresses ‘Devastation And Great Sorrow’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday evening news broke of the tragic passing of Extra host and attorney Cheslie Kryst. Born Cheslie Corrinne Kryst in Jackson, Mich., she was a growing influence in entertainment and beauty news and commentary. The 2019 Miss USA winner also finished in the top 10 in the Miss Universe competition that year.

According to accounts, Kryst was identified as the woman who jumped from a Midtown apartment building in New York City Sunday morning. Police sources told the Daily News that Kryst jumped from the 29th floor of her building. The outlet noted she reportedly left a note and posted on her Instagram account a picture of herself with the caption that reads, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With barely anytime to process the information, Kryst’s family released a statement describing her as “a great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” read the statement. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

She just appeared on SiriusXM The Pulse discussing all things pop culture.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

https://twitter.com/SXMThePulse/status/1487025723424624645?s=20&t=q3RwgSYB35B3omH2QlABSw

Kryst received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and her juris doctor and master’s of business administration from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Kryst made history in 2019 alongside four other Black women beauty pageant titleholders. It marked the first year that Black women held all five major titles. Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, Miss America Nia Franklin, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, and Miss World Toni-Ann Singh

Kryst was also a host for “Extra.” The show expressed condolences to her friends and loved ones in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken,” read the statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

In Dec. 2021, Kryst was a correspondent at the 70th Miss Universe competition.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Losing a loved one can be tough under the most ordinary of circumstances, but suicide can often complicate people’s grief. In Nov. 2021, NBC reported that a CDC report found suicide rates had increased for young people aged 25-34. Experts said it was difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for the increase, given suicide is often a “complex event.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with harmful thoughts or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also chat online.

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

2019 Miss USA And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30 From Suspected Suicide, Family Expresses ‘Devastation And Great Sorrow’ was originally published on newsone.com