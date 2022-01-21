Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Shares Lessons From Her Father [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The pandemic has shown us that people are more important than money and material things. Maria More share’s the story of losing her father to COVID-19 and why she values memories over money. Maria is reminding people of the lessons that have been passed down in her family to make you wonder, about the legacy you’re leaving behind. Listen to the lessons she’s carrying with her and think about the legacy you’re wanting to leave behind here on this earth.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE