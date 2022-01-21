Obituaries
HomeObituaries

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

"I'm washing lettuce. Soon, I'll be on fries. In a few years, I'll make assistant manager, and that's when the big bucks start rolling in." Louie Anderson (Coming To America)

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit Build - June 21, 2019

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Legendary comedian Louie Andreson has died at the age of 68 after battling blood cancer, according to TMZ.

It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, but it was reported that he was in a Vegas hospital, being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

His 40-year career list major movies and tv shows, like The  Coming To America and the sequel. He became one of our favorites in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series  Baskets, where he won himself an  Emmy for best-supporting actor.

Anderson is “One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central. In 1994 he created a cartoon and voiced the animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.”  Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role

Up until he was hospitalized, Anderson did what he loved most, touring doing stand-up comedy. Condolences to his family and friends.

 

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
Film Independent At LACMA Hosts Special Screening Of "Gospel According To Andre"
11 photos

 

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68  was originally published on radionowindy.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close