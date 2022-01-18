Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police

The Cleveland Browns 2021-2022 season is officially over, but the team’s defensive tackle managed to make headlines this week after he allegedly attacked law enforcement in Florida.

ESPN is reporting that Malik McDowell was arrested Monday (Jan 17) on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and public exposure, according to an online record from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report describes a bizarre scenario: Officers in Deerfield Beach, Florida, responded to a call of a nude man walking near a children’s learning center. When police confronted the man, later identified as McDowell, he allegedly charged at them “full speed with closed fist,” leaving a deputy injured. McDowell fled, but eventually was shocked with a Taser and arrested.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Browns spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This isn’t McDowell’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, he was charged with driving while impaired, obstructing justice and assaulting a police officer. In a video of the encounter, McDowell can be seen struggling with officers even after being tased.

Two months after the Michigan incident, he was found in possession of a stolen truck, resulting in another charge of receiving and concealing stolen property. He pleaded guilty and received 11 months in jail and three years’ probation.

