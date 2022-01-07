The Three Men Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Get Life In Prison

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After carefully listening to arguments from both sides, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled that all three men who murdered Murdered Ahmaud Arbery will get life in prison.

Judge Walmsley rules that Tracis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael will have life in prison without parole, while their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, received life in prison with the possibility of parole. The three men were found guilty of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in November of 2021 after being tired before a jury of their peers.

Arbery was jogging in his neighborhood when the trio of the Georgia men suspected that he was a neighborhood robber. Judge Timothy Walmsley stated to court before the reading of their sentencing that Ahmaud Arbery was “hunted down and shot”. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are also awaiting trial for separate federal hate crime charges.

