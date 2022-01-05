New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does.

It has been reported that another COVID-19 variant has been detected in France.

According to @fox35orlando, the variant is named #IHU and so far it has already infected 12 people living near Marseille, a port city in southern France. The IHU variant, also scientifically known as B.1.640.2, was named after French researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, as cited by Bloomberg News.

Health officials show that the IHU variant has 46 mutations, which is more than the #Omicron variant that has already shown itself to be highly contagious.

The first case of the IHU variant was identified in a vaccinated patient who had just returned from a trip to Cameroon, Africa, according to medical experts.

As of now, the IHU variant has not been identified in other countries yet.

