Pastor DeVon Franklin Opens Up About Being in Pain Amid Divorce

Devon Franklin shared a vulnerable moment on social media.Over the weekend he posted an image of him crying and reflecting on the new year.

He wrote in part, I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish  you a Happy True Year.  

“I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be,” he shared, then noted he’d be departing social media for a while. “Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I’m praying [for] you…here’s to the true (whether old or new).”

He also announced he is taking a break from social media and did not give a date for his return.

Pastor DeVon Franklin Opens Up About Being in Pain Amid Divorce  was originally published on praisephilly.com

Devon Franklin , Meagan Good

