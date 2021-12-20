Run My Refund: Cardi B Cancels Doll Line After Production Issues

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fans hoping to bring Cardi B home with them for the holidays will have to update their holiday wish list. Her line of dolls have been scrapped due to production issues and quality concerns.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx bombshell has decided to nix her brand of toys. Earlier this year the “I Like It” rapper announced that she would be releasing her own dolls. “I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much.!!” she originally shared to her Instagram account back in March. In essence the pieces in question were Cardi minis with curvy figures and glammed out outfits and accessories.

On their website the Real Women Are prided themselves as a company who celebrates the uniqueness of women; of all shapes and sizes. “Real Women Are recognizes the need for variety in the representation of women of color; Not only in skin tone and body shape, but diversity in the way they think and dream. Real Women Are dolls are affordable, high quality, inclusive and fun, giving girls tangible examples of the women they look up to and glimpses of the women they can become”.

On Saturday, December 18 TMZ reported that the manufacturer missed several deadlines to ship out the dolls causing fans to complain. “Expose these scammers pls,” one follower wrote. “Not one doll was shipped to any customers and they have the nerve to sell more without giving any updates on first batch of orders … they even turned off comments on latest post so they can scam more people into buying … we were all originally told we would get dolls in July then September now we have no dates at all!!!”

According to the celebrity gossip site a representative for Cardi has confirmed that the dolls will not be released to the production and shipping crisis. Additionally Bard has reportedly asked the brand to cancel all orders and refund every purchase. Real Women Are has yet to comment on the matter or update their website confirming cancellation.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Run My Refund: Cardi B Cancels Doll Line After Production Issues was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: