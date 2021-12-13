Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Back in October, when iconic Hip Hop producer Dr. Dre got served with divorce papers at the cemetery during his grandmother’s funeral, many agreed that it was a pretty messed up way to go about things. Fast forward a couple of months later, and Dre doesn’t seem too salty about his divorce to Nicole Young finally being finalized as he’s been seen in a photo appearing to celebrate the bitter end of the 25-year marriage with big, golden balloons that read, “Divorced AF.”

“Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just told Me It’s Final!!! Congrats,” music executive Breyon Prescott captioned the photo shared on his Instagram account.

According to the Grio, “The contentious battle began on April 1, 2020, when, in court filings, Nicole Young alleged that Dr. Dre threw her out of their home in an alcohol-fueled rant.” Young also made other claims of abusive behavior on Dre’s part—allegations that he has denied.

Nicole also alleged that Dre ripped up their pre-nuptial agreement and said it wasn’t valid, but that didn’t stop a judge from ordering him to pay her more than $3.5 million per year until she remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, as the Daily Mail reported. (Sure, that seems like a lot, but it ain’t like the music legend who is at least close to billionaire status is going to go broke behind it.)

All that drama aside, it appears that the 56-year-old “Dre Day” rapper is taking things in relative stride and celebrating rather than mourning his failed marriage and ugly divorce—sooooo, congratulations, I guess?

Dr. Dre Is ‘Divorced AF’ And He Seems To Be Pretty Happy About It was originally published on cassiuslife.com

