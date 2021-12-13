Air Jordans To Become More Expensive In 2022

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Getting a pair of coveted Air Jordans is already hard enough, but now Nike is gearing up to make it a tad bit more expensive as well come next year.

Highsnobiety is reporting that come next year a few Air Jordan models will be adding some numbers to retail prices including the Air Jordan 3 and 4 which will be bumped up to $210 from $200 and other models getting upgraded to $200 from $190. Luckily the most popular of them all, the Air Jordan 1 Retro will remain at $170… for now.

The move comes even as Nike’s been forced to push back release dates due to shipping issues across the globe and sneakerheads becoming increasingly frustrated not only with the difficulty of getting a pair of Air Jordans on sneaker apps, but the methods Nike uses to release their big drops. From raffles on the SNKRS app to the limited number of sneakers produced when it’s a big collaboration (100K pairs made for millions of sneaker collectors worldwide?), heads are getting fed up with the sneaker game big time.

“This, of course, caused quite a stir on social media, with users firing comments back and forth under images of the upcoming sneakers. Some claimed it was inevitable, considering the worldwide inflation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while others said they were used to it, since Jordan Brand sneakers have been getting consistently more expensive over the years. Many users were upset, however, as $200 + is a lot of money to pay for mass-market, general release sneakers.”

We can’t say we’re surprised as Nike is seeing heads pay hundreds of dollars in resell prices like it’s no thing. Y’all knew sooner or later they were going to up the prices knowing what hypebeasts would be willing to dish out for a coveted pair of grails. It’s only a matter of time before retail prices hit $225 or $250 for kicks that used to go for $175 just a few years ago.

We just hope sooner or later Nike begins to produce more numbers of highly anticipated sneakers like Travis Scotts, Off-Whites, and A Ma Manier collaborations instead of hitting us with countless amounts of “Animal Instinct” Air Jordan 11’s. Just sayin.’

