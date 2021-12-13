Travis Scott’s Cacti Hard Seltzer Gets Put On Pause By Anheuser-Busch

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout from the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival continues to hit Travis Scott in the pockets, and surely in his conscience. But as for the former, the rapper’s Cacti hard seltzer has been put on a hiatus of sorts by its manufacturer Anheuser-Busch.

TMZ got the lowdown on La Flame’s latest struggle.

In an announcement Friday, AB said, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

According to a report from AdAge, the company would not specify if the decision came because of what happened at Astroworld.

A source close to Travis, however, tells us the two sides had an agreement that was to end November 30, saying, “this is not a cancelation or creasing of an ongoing agreement.” We’re told the Nov. 30 decision was a mutual one.

As far as we can tell, Cacti was a hit—selling out routinely as do most products that carry Scott’s official seal of approval.

Nevertheless, a source at Anheuser-Busch reportedly told TMZ the Cacti brand is on a “temporary hold.” And as for Scott, he’s focused on helping fans. Despite victims refusing to accept his financial aid, since they are suing, he gave his side of the story and offer contrition.

