Dr. Dre Has New Music Coming Out For ‘Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Music superproducer Dr. Dre is known for taking lengthy hiatuses between projects. It was more than a decade-and-a-half between his sophomore and third albums, and Hip-Hop heads were teased earlier this year with news of the good doctor’s mythical album Detox. So as 2021 comes to a close, it looks like we’ll finally get some fresh tunes from Dr. Dre after all – appearing December 15 via Rockstar Games’ GTA Online: The Contract.

The online expansion features the return of Franklin Clinton, the protagonist of GTA V, and his partner-in-crime Lamar Davis as the heads of their own music production company called F. Clinton & Partners. Along with DJ Pooh, the group now runs a “celebrity solutions agency” for some high-profile clientele in Los Santos, and they’ve been tasked with retrieving some stolen music that actually belongs to Dr. Dre.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rockstar issued a press release today (Dec. 8) about The Contract, saying the game would come with “an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists.”

However, fans of the GTA franchise have been venting their frustrations on social media about including Dr. Dre in this way for the online experience instead of a proper GTA VI release. In light of rumors that the sixth installment might come as late as 2025, this move may have to satisfy the hip-hop legend’s followers for longer than they initially thought.

In October of this year, Dr. Dre’s longtime associate and protégé Snoop Dogg mentioned the producer was working on some tracks for the franchise. “I do know he’s in the studio,” the D-O-Double-Gizzle told Rolling Stone Music Now. “I do know he’s making great f—ing music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LATEST POSTS:

9 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Dre Has New Music Coming Out For ‘Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com