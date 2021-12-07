Top 10 Things Black People Buy From The Gas Station [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s widely recognized that Black people share many common life experiences, from Thanksgiving traditions and childhood snacks to fashion fads and of course the slang words we come up with.

Another example of universally shared behavior includes the things we buy when hitting up a gas station, so Rickey and the crew decided to get comical by counting down 10 frequently purchased items during a snack run while at the pump.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With help from a “new friend” who owns a Citgo gas station in the hood, Rickey found out some surprising similarities that we tend to share while filling up the tank. From Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles to lottery tickets — Powerball, please! — you’ll definitely be able to relate to at least a few of these popular convenience store purchases amongst our people.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Enjoy a few laughs and giggles to start your week off with on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: