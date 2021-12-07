Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon made an emotional announcement on his show, “The Nick Cannon Show”, Tuesday that his youngest son Zen Cannon passed away. Zen was only 5 months old, his health seemed to spiral around Thanksgiving.

Apparently, he developed a tumor shortly after being born. Nick explained how they thought it was a sinus issue, but doctors discovered there was fluid build-up; which led them to find the tumor.

Zen is the seventh child of Nick Cannon and mother model Alyssa Scott. He was one the fourth kids fathered by Cannon to be born in the last year and a half. The two kept his health conditions private.

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen was originally published on hiphopnc.com