Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon made an emotional announcement on his show, “The Nick Cannon Show”, Tuesday that his youngest son Zen Cannon passed away. Zen was only 5 months old, his health seemed to spiral around Thanksgiving.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Apparently, he developed a tumor shortly after being born. Nick explained how they thought it was a sinus issue, but doctors discovered there was fluid build-up; which led them to find the tumor.

Related Stories

Zen is the seventh child of Nick Cannon and mother model Alyssa Scott. He was one the fourth kids fathered by Cannon to be born in the last year and a half. The two kept his health conditions private.

LATEST POSTS:

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]
11 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

nick cannon

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close