Bronny James & Sierra Canyon Easily Beat LeBron James’ Old High School St. Vincent-St. Mary’s

The Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers, led by Bronny James, took care of business at the Staple Centers, and LeBron James was front and center to see it.

Bronny James is usually the one sitting courtside, marveling at his dad do extraordinary things on the Staples Center court, but the roles were reversed Saturday night (Dec.5). LeBron James, joined by his current Lakers teammates Russxell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, watched his son lead the Trail Blazers in a convincing victory over his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary’s.

The James throne’s apparent heir led all scorers to drop 19-points while splashing threes in Sierra Canyon’s comfortable 71-53 over St.Vincent-St.Mary’s at the Chosen 1’s Invitational. Like when his dad is hooping, the stars were in the building to watch Bronny hoop. Staples Center regulars like Floyd Mayweather Jr., Jamie Foxx, Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo, and Nick Young were all sitting courtside, taking in the amateur hooping action.

Following the game, Bronny spoke about what the moment meant to him. “It felt special playing on the same court as he’s played,” James said, touching on playing on the same court as his dad. “I’m getting a lot of confidence from that, and it was a really special game for me. Afterward, he just said he liked everything I was doing, with my poise and my pace for the game.”

The Trail Blazers were without their best player Amari Bailey, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard heading to UCLA next year who suffered an ankle injury during practice on Friday and is one of the top prospects in the country. That was not an issue, thanks to James stepping up, hitting two 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping his squad get off to a hot start, and they never looked back.

LeBron James, of course, had his dad hat on, getting up out seat on different occasions to cheer on his son after he made plays and argued with the refs when they didn’t make calls for his son when he attacked the rim.

https://twitter.com/SLAM_HS/status/1467363538381512705?s=20

The future is looking bright for Bronny James, no word on where his collegiate career will begin, but reportedly big-name schools like Duke, UCLA, Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee have their eyes on James.

Photo: Jason Armond / Getty

Bronny James & Sierra Canyon Easily Beat LeBron James' Old High School St. Vincent-St. Mary's