Is The NBA Working With Feds? Carmelo Anthony Seems To Think So

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cooperating with the federal government on any level is something that, well, let’s just say won’t get you any street cred anytime soon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While on a promo run for his new book, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope, Carmelo spoke candidly on his feelings about the NBA having liaisons with feds while visiting the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267. He used the example of his now-infamous 2006 MSG brawl between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and the backlash he received from former NBA commissioner David Stern, as proof for his interesting hot take.

Take a look at Melo’s recollection of the events that led to his conspiracy theory below:

“David Stern suspends me out of everybody, 15 games. Everybody else got like six games, seven games, s*** like that, and I go speak to him like, ‘Why you do me like that?’ [He said,] ‘Man your rap sheet.’”

“[He said] ‘I know who you’re with. I know where you live at, I know where they live at, I know when you close your eyes, I know when you wake up. I know what they’re doing. Either you tell them to stop or you gotta cut them off.’ And I was like damn, how the f*** — and that’s when I knew the NBA was part of the feds. Thats when I knew. And he told me, ‘I gotta make an example out of you…I know everything. I know your whole crew. I know who’s doing what.’”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Whether or not Melo’s assessment of the situation is valid makes for an interesting debate, but we’ll go out on a limb and say he might have some insider info given his extended history in the game. Let us know what you think after watching the clip archived by The Jasmine Brand below, and check out the full Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast too for the full conversation:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

28 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Is The NBA Working With Feds? Carmelo Anthony Seems To Think So was originally published on blackamericaweb.com