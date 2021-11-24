Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj made her debut as The Real Housewives of Potomac’s guest moderator during the third installment of the franchise’s Season 6 Reunion.

As an openly longtime lover of the hit Bravo series, Minaj shared her excitement about taking over for executive producer and Housewives aficionado Andy Cohen by dubbing herself “Andiana Minaj.”

When Andy checked in on the hip-hop queen as she was in hair and makeup before making her debut, he told Nicki, “Well, I’m excited because you actually can take sides and you’re actually going to say your opinions.”

“Everybody hear that?” Nicki spoke into the cameras as she sat in her glam chair. “So don’t be telling me that I did my job wrong — Andy gave me permission that I can take sides.”

Viewers who’ve been watching the reunion back to back every weekend will recall that in Part 1, Nicki sent a video message to the RHOP ladies and said she wasn’t going to be able to join them for this year’s reunion special. As you can imagine, the cast ended up being entirely taken by surprise when the rapper hit the stage with a bottle of tequila for Andy before kindly taking over as the reunion’s moderator.

“Now, before we start, y’all, I want to tell you I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you, okay? I love the show,” Nicki told the cast. “So, even though I have a job to do, asking you questions, you should just have fun with it. Because these are questions courtesy of me and the Barbz.”

The rapper hopped right into her line of questioning by starting with RHOP star Ashley Darby.

“First of all, I want to say I love seeing you with your boys,” the “Seeing Green “rapper said to the mother of two. “But to me, because you had just had a baby and you wanted to be home, rightfully so, with your babies, it seemed like you didn’t have much of a storyline. So is that why you were willing to be Gizelle’s sidekick and be shady to Wendy?”

Even though Ashley denied Nicki’s implication, the rapper continued referencing the cast’s drama on their trip to Williamsburg by asking Ashely: “You ain’t lug your breast milk down there to start some drama, to be petty, so you can get more camera time?”

“No Nicki, Nicki, Nicki, listen,” Ashley started before Nicki chimed in again by asking, “Are you going to dispute that?”

Surprisingly though, Candiace — who Ashely’s beefed with in the past — was the one who intervened on the mother of two’s behalf.

“Can I just say, she gave birth literally like two weeks into filming,” Candiace explained to Nicki on Ashley’s behavior. When the rapper doubled down on her feelings by saying Ashley “should’ve stayed home” instead of going on the trip, Candiace stated, “But she got work, we got work.”

“Woah, Candy girl,” Nicki replied, slightly surprised by Candiace’s defensive of her co-star.

In a funny little clip the “Fractions” rapper posted to her Instagram, Nicki posed with Karen Huger’s husband Ray and joking said, “Look at me and my boo Ray — I stole him from the Grand Dame chile.”

When Karen reminded Nicki that she was standing not too far off, Nicki lightheartedly added, “Get out of here, ain’t nobody asked you to do that — Bye Karen!”

In the background, you could hear everyone around laughing alongside the trio throughout the clip. Peep it down below.

