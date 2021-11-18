Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Iman Shumpert’s moves are not just limited to the basketball court. He recently went viral for his steps on Dancing With The Stars.

As spotted on Huffington Post the National Basketball Association all-star has taken his talents to a different competitive sport. On this season of the reality show the Oak Park, Illinois native is showing that he is taking the opportunity very seriously. This week he shocked viewers and judges with a routine worthy of a replay. On Monday, November 15 he and his partner and coach Daniella Karagach performed a memorable Jazz routine to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy”. Their set scored high enough to advance them into the finale.

Back in October he detailed why he jumped at the opportunity with Sports Illustrated. “Why not say yes and take on a challenge?” Shumpert asked rhetorically. “While I’m working on basketball, if I’m doing some other stuff I’m attached to, maybe I won’t be as pissed I’m not on a team.” When asked what was the toughest part he pointed to the intense choreography. The most challenging part is remembering the steps. A lot of the music that we’re doing isn’t the music that I’ve been accustomed to dancing to. Even though like “Hey Ya” is one of my favorite songs when I’m riding in the car with my family, it’s not a song that I usually get up and go into the jive. So I think that the biggest challenge is trying to remember the steps to music that I’m familiar with as far as dancing and then trying to dance within the structure of whatever that ballroom dance is.

You can see his performance below.

Iman Shumpert Proves He Has Real Steps On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

